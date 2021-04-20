CMH Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.