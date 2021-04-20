Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NET. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.42.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $73.30 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.94 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,535 shares of company stock worth $56,149,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.