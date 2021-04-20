Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBII. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $301.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.22. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

