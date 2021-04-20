CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

CLSK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $576.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. Research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

