Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 142.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

