Clarus Group Inc. Takes $107,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

