Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chewy by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,279,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $1,084,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,016 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,240,680 shares of company stock valued at $509,718,438. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

