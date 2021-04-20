Clarus Group Inc. Invests $121,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.30, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

In related news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold a total of 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.