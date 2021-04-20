Clarus Group Inc. Invests $109,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

