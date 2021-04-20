Clarus Group Inc. Buys New Shares in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

