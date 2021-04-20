City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 564,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of CIO remained flat at $$11.07 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 176,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,107.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

