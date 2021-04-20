Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,201 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.