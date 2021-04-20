Citigroup Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $240.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.21. 69,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,448. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $633,046,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

