Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCX. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $4,748,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $9,862,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 139,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $3,948,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp II stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,180. Churchill Capital Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

CCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

