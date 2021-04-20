Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Trading 2.9% Higher

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s share price was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.22 and last traded at $89.89. Approximately 49,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,489,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.34.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

