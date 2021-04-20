Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.76. 55,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 64,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

