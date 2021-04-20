Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.64.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,550.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,453.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,389.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $772.01 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

