Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,550.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,453.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,389.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $772.01 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 185.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.64.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

