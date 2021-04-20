Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,950,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CD shares. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of CD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,803. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

