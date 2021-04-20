China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.13. 6,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,362. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

