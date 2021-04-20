Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $912.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

