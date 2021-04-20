Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Keros Therapeutics worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,639 over the last 90 days.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

