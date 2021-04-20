Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Boingo Wireless worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIFI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth $540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.03 million, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.