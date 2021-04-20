Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). Research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $65,250.00. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $339,775.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $405,469.

Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

