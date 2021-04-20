Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,120 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 642.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 459,641 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 219,767 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

ARCO opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

