Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Shares of CRL opened at $324.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $324.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,932,255. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

