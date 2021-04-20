Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHPT. Roth Capital started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chargepoint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. Chargepoint has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

About Chargepoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

