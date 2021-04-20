Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Short Interest Update

Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of CEGMF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Cerro Grande Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile
