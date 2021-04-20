Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Short Interest Update

Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CEGMF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Cerro Grande Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, copper, and industrial mineral deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo project, which covers an area of 6,632 hectares located to the southwest of Pimenton; and limestone deposits, consisting of Catedral and Cal Norte.

