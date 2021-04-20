Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,227,357.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,488,787.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,135 shares of company stock worth $561,198 in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNBKA traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $113.60. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. The company has a market cap of $632.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $121.32.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.