Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:EBR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 17,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 688,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

