Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $171.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.79.

Shares of CE stock opened at $158.27 on Monday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $159.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average is $132.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 38.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

