Celanese (CE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $159.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.