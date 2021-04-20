CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Up 3.3%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.33. 19,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,113,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $727.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. On average, research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.