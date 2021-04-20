CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $61.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.57.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

CBRE Group stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $82.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

