Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

CBOE stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.07. 42,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

