Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 3,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,143. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

