Cat Token (CAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 216.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.23 or 0.00467592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

