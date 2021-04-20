Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.