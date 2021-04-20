Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $188.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $177.77 and last traded at $175.06, with a volume of 628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.11.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

