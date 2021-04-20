Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $188.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $177.77 and last traded at $175.06, with a volume of 628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.11.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.
In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.
About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
