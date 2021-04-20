Cardinal Capital Management Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

