Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

