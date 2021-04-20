Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.81 Million Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Total were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Total by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Total by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Total by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Total by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.