Cardinal Capital Management Buys 132 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.42 and a 200-day moving average of $245.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

