Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $203.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $205.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average of $153.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.