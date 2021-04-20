Capstone Mining (CS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$4.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 127.37. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,794,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.43.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

