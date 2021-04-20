Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Trading Down 7.4%

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$135.68 and last traded at C$137.20. 759,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,292,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$148.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$141.22. The company has a market cap of C$98.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,919,071.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,234 shares of company stock worth $45,860,509.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

