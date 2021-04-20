Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.94. 19,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,504. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $102.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

