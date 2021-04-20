Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.98. The company had a trading volume of 421,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average of $135.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

