Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $5.55 on Tuesday, hitting $164.65. 6,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In related news, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

