Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,105. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

